More News:

September 19, 2018

Aldi will expand nationwide grocery delivery by Thanksgiving

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Aldi
01312018_Aldi_Brewerytown_GM Google/StreetView

The Aldi store in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Aldi, the European discount grocery store quickly spreading its footprint throughout the U.S., has another plan underway to gain ground in the market through a new partnership with Instacart.

Like numerous other local and national grocery stores, Aldi will begin working with Instacart this fall to bring delivery service to 5,000 zip codes across 35 different states. In Philadelphia, this could include the chain's more than a dozen locations throughout the city and Pennsylvania/South Jersey suburbs.

The move is a direct attempt to thwart similar retailers as Aldi works toward its goal of becoming the country's third largest grocer by 2022. The availability of Amazon and Walmart delivery make it an enviable feature for the chain, as well as curbside pickup, with Aldi is also experimenting. Amazon announced free Whole Foods delivery earlier this year.

Aldi currently has about 1,600 stores in the U.S., and the Instacart partnership plans to cover at least 80 percent of them by the end of 2018. Though testing already started earlier this year in Chicago and Atlanta, more ground will be covered under the delivery plan by Thanksgiving, Business Insider reported. The rollout will come with a deal, of course, offering $10 off to first-time Aldi Instacart customers.

Aldi will soon be making an even bigger footprint in Philadelphia with plans for a North Broad Street location, the chain's closest location to downtown. The new store will be around 25,000 feet and take up the first floor of an upcoming complex at 1300 Fairmount Avenue.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Aldi Philadelphia instacart Retail Delivery Target Walmart Amazon Groceries Shopping

Just In

Must Read

Recycling

Stop recycling takeout containers, Philadelphia – but go ahead and leave caps on water bottles
Philadelphia what can be recycled

Eagles

Eagles vs. Colts: Five matchups to watch
091918TYHilton

Business

Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square
Carroll - Sprouts Farmers Market

Food & Drink

Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol
Boozy Cake at SOMO Restaurant

Sixers

Sixers promote former player Elton Brand to general manager
091818_elton-brand_usat

Senior Health

Day-tripping to the dispensary: Seniors in pain hop aboard the canna-bus
09182018_Bud&Bloom

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.