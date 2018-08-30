More News:

Discount European grocery store Aldi expands Philly footprint to North Broad Street

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Business
01312018_Aldi_Brewerytown_GM Google/StreetView

The Aldi store in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

There's no end to the new developments on North Broad Street, the latest coming in the form of a new Aldi location at the corner of Broad and Fairmount streets.

Aldi, a Germany-based discount grocery store with about 1,600 U.S. locations, has several Philadelphia and South Jersey shops, including one in University City and another in South Philadelphia. The store itself, though more common in Europe, has amassed a cult following with U.S. shoppers, particularly in states (re: not Pennsylvania) where they can also buy its high quality, discounted alcohol.

The chain also went mildly viral last year after the debut of its Advent Wine Calendar, which almost immediately sold out. 

Now a new Aldi, the closest one to Center City, will be on the ground floor of a 14-story apartment and commercial vendor complex at 1300 Fairmount Ave.

The new store has leased more than 25,000 square feet of the planned development. The project, overseen by RAL Cos. & Affiliates, sits near the Divine Lorraine and will include other retailers. The property is currently a vacant lot.

The company eventually hopes to be the third largest grocer in the country, with a goal of operating 2,500 U.S. stores by 2022The location is part of Aldi's current U.S. expansion plan, opening more locations within mixed-use developments that include housing and parking. 

The concept isn't new to Philly: A new Target is headed for a South Philly complex, a CVS is planned for another North Broad project, and Whole Foods and Sprouts have become familiar ground-floor staples in Philadelphia.

RAL announced earlier this year that it will break ground on the project at 1300 Fairmount this year.

