SEPTA train catches fire at Glenside Station

A SEPTA train caught fire near the Glenside Station on Wednesday afternoon, according to numerous social media reports from people at the scene.

SEPTA’s official Twitter account confirmed the fire:

SEPTA said it has suspended service on the Lansdale-Doylestown and Warminster Regional Rail lines:

Apparently, reactions to the fire were mixed:

The fire has not yet been put out.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more details when available.

