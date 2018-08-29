More News:

August 29, 2018

SEPTA train catches fire at Glenside Station

The incident has suspended service on a pair of Regional Rail lines

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA train on fire @RJNSmith/Twitter

A view of the SEPTA train on fire.

A SEPTA train caught fire near the Glenside Station on Wednesday afternoon, according to numerous social media reports from people at the scene.

SEPTA’s official Twitter account confirmed the fire:

SEPTA said it has suspended service on the Lansdale-Doylestown and Warminster Regional Rail lines:

Apparently, reactions to the fire were mixed:

The fire has not yet been put out.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more details when available.

