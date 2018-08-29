SEPTA train catches fire at Glenside Station

August 29, 2018
A SEPTA train caught fire near the Glenside Station on Wednesday afternoon, according to numerous social media reports from people at the scene.
Septa train is on fire. pic.twitter.com/A0NHvUuhtw— Ryan Smith (@RJNSmith) August 29, 2018
Septa train fire at Glenside just for worse. @6abc @FOX29philly @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/A5ZjdqhGtC— Ryan Smith (@RJNSmith) August 29, 2018
SEPTA’s official Twitter account confirmed the fire:
Warminster: Service is suspended until further notice due to mechanical issues at Glenside Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 29, 2018
SEPTA said it has suspended service on the Lansdale-Doylestown and Warminster Regional Rail lines:
Doylestown: Service is suspended until further notice due to mechanical issues at Glenside Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_DOY) August 29, 2018
Apparently, reactions to the fire were mixed:
The train in front of mine is on fire and this man has the audacity to tell a septa staffer "This is really inconveniencing me" like sir... do you not realize a TRAIN IS ON FIRE??? pic.twitter.com/vQQQxrOSdW— ⭐BUBU⭐ (@CynthiaWambua) August 29, 2018
The fire has not yet been put out.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with more details when available.
