More News:

August 29, 2018

Pennsylvania man cut brake lines on car to make crack pipe, leading to GF's fatal crash

John Jenkins of Lackawanna County said the woman was 'driving him crazy' the night before the crash

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Investigations
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A Pennsylvania man admitted to cutting the brake lines of his girlfriend's car because he was looking for “anything from underneath the vehicle that could be used to smoke crack,” leading to the woman dying in a car crash.

According to WNEP, Tammy Fox of Scranton hit parked cars and slammed into a tree on Aug. 22, in what was initially to be an accident resulting from operator error — but a mechanical check of the vehicle revealed the brake lines had been cut, state police said.

MORE NEWS: State police saw DUI-related arrests, crashes spike in Pa. last year

John Jenkins admitted to police that he cut wires under Fox’s car the night before the fatal accident. 

WNEP reported that Jenkins said Fox was “driving him crazy” that night, looking for a pipe to smoke crack. He cut the brake line even though he had no knowledge of cars.

Fox was a mother of five.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Investigations Pennsylvania Car Crashes Police Philadelphia Car Accidents Drugs

Just In

Must Read

Sports Betting

Sports betting 101: Your ultimate guide to gambling on football in PA, NJ and DE
082918_Betting_usat

Health News

Cracking the sugar code: Why the 'glycome' is the next big thing in health and medicine
08292018_sugar_crystals_Flickr

Food & Drink

Rosy's Taco Bar, named for a president's half-brother, is opening in Fitler Square
Rosy's Taco Bar

Eagles

Eagles 2018 roster: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and long shots
082918DougPederson

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Schools

Philly public schools to close early again for excessive heat on Thursday
Carroll - School District of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.