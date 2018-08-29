Pennsylvania man cut brake lines on car to make crack pipe, leading to GF's fatal crash

A Pennsylvania man admitted to cutting the brake lines of his girlfriend's car because he was looking for “anything from underneath the vehicle that could be used to smoke crack,” leading to the woman dying in a car crash.

According to WNEP, Tammy Fox of Scranton hit parked cars and slammed into a tree on Aug. 22, in what was initially to be an accident resulting from operator error — but a mechanical check of the vehicle revealed the brake lines had been cut, state police said.

John Jenkins admitted to police that he cut wires under Fox’s car the night before the fatal accident.

WNEP reported that Jenkins said Fox was “driving him crazy” that night, looking for a pipe to smoke crack. He cut the brake line even though he had no knowledge of cars.

Fox was a mother of five.

