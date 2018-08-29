More News:

August 29, 2018

State police saw DUI-related arrests, crashes spike in Pa. last year

State troopers investigated 14 percent more DUI-related crashes in 2017

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation DUI
Carroll - Pennsylvania State Police Car Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Pennsylvania State Police car in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that state troopers made 445 more DUI arrests in 2017 than in 2016, and investigated 660 more DUI crashes in 2017 than in 2016.

A complete list of 2017 state police DUI arrests, crash investigations, and drug influence was released Wednesday, though these statistics don’t include information from other law enforcement agencies in the state.

The number of DUI arrests – 19,963 – represented less than a one percent increase from 2016, while the number of DUI-related crashes – 5,180 – represented a much-more-substantial 14 percent increase from 2016.

You can see a full breakdown of the DUI arrest and DUI crash statistics here.

A few local numbers from the data:

• Philadelphia accounted for 649 DUI arrests and 175 DUI crashes
Lancaster accounted for 250 DUI arrests and 87 DUI crashes
Media accounted for 622 DUI arrests and 165 DUI crashes
King of Prussia accounted for 34 DUI arrests and 20 DUI crashes
Reading accounted for 322 DUI arrests and 96 DUI crashes

On the other side of the state, Pittsburgh accounted for 364 DUI arrests and 139 DUI crashes.

The release noted that, in 2017, state troopers conducted 3,526 driver education presentations at schools, community organizations, and businesses throughout Pennsylvania. The presentations are offered at no charge and may be requested by contacting local state police barracks.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation DUI Pennsylvania Philadelphia Cars Car Accidents Safety Vehicles

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Cracking the sugar code: Why the 'glycome' is the next big thing in health and medicine
08292018_sugar_crystals_Flickr

Food & Drink

Honeygrow is finally opening a takeout location in Fishtown
Honeygrow

Eagles

Eagles 2018 roster: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and long shots
082918DougPederson

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Odd News

Mysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.
Mountain Lion

Flyers

The Flyers are FiveThirtyEight's definition of an average sports team
042418_Flyers-Coots_usat

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.