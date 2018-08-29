State police saw DUI-related arrests, crashes spike in Pa. last year

The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that state troopers made 445 more DUI arrests in 2017 than in 2016, and investigated 660 more DUI crashes in 2017 than in 2016.

A complete list of 2017 state police DUI arrests, crash investigations, and drug influence was released Wednesday, though these statistics don’t include information from other law enforcement agencies in the state.

The number of DUI arrests – 19,963 – represented less than a one percent increase from 2016, while the number of DUI-related crashes – 5,180 – represented a much-more-substantial 14 percent increase from 2016.

You can see a full breakdown of the DUI arrest and DUI crash statistics here.

A few local numbers from the data:

• Philadelphia accounted for 649 DUI arrests and 175 DUI crashes

• Lancaster accounted for 250 DUI arrests and 87 DUI crashes

• Media accounted for 622 DUI arrests and 165 DUI crashes

• King of Prussia accounted for 34 DUI arrests and 20 DUI crashes

• Reading accounted for 322 DUI arrests and 96 DUI crashes

On the other side of the state, Pittsburgh accounted for 364 DUI arrests and 139 DUI crashes.

The release noted that, in 2017, state troopers conducted 3,526 driver education presentations at schools, community organizations, and businesses throughout Pennsylvania. The presentations are offered at no charge and may be requested by contacting local state police barracks.



