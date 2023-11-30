Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. is targeting a return to play next week

Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is targeting a return to action next week after fracturing his rib on Nov. 11, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Oubre could return on Wednesday at the Washington Wizards or on Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks, Charania reports.

Oubre, 27, starred in the Sixers’ first eight games of the season, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range and providing the team with vital doses of defense and energy.

Oubre’s return will provide some much-needed stability to the Sixers’ wing rotation, which has been suspect in his absence.

This is a developing story...

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice