More Sports:

November 30, 2023

Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. is targeting a return to play next week

As he recovers from injuries reportedly sustained while hit by a car earlier this month, Kelly Oubre Jr. may be returning to the court for the Sixers next week.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Kelly-Oubre-Jr-Sixers-Injury-Update Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports

Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is targeting a return to action next week after fracturing his rib on Nov. 11, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Oubre could return on Wednesday at the Washington Wizards or on Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks, Charania reports.

Oubre, 27, starred in the Sixers’ first eight games of the season, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range and providing the team with vital doses of defense and energy.

Oubre’s return will provide some much-needed stability to the Sixers’ wing rotation, which has been suspect in his absence.

This is a developing story...

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Kelly Oubre Jr.

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver sentenced up to 24 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run at Bucks County McDonald's
McDonalds Hit Run

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Adult Health

Certain personality traits – like being an extrovert – may lower risk for dementia
Dementia Personality Link

Pets

Mysterious canine respiratory illness hits Pennsylvania
Canine respiratory illness

Sponsored

Eagles-49ers Week 13 injury report, with analysis
112923FletcherCox

Holiday

Philadelphia's annual all-holiday parade returns to Market Street on Saturday
philly holiday parade

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved