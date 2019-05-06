More Events:

May 06, 2019

Kensington Derby celebrating 13 years as wacky Philly tradition

Cheer on the human-powered floats and shop local art vendors

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A scene from the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival on Saturday, May 16, 2015.

On Saturday, May 11, human-powered, homemade floats will parade through East Kensington to the infamous mud pit obstacle.

There, spectators can cheer on their favorites from the stands and a panel of judges will pick winners for Best Engineering, Best Breakdown, Best/Worst Pun and more categories.

Spectators at the 13th annual Kensington Derby can expect to see a lot of crazy costumes and ticked-out bicycles.

The derby is one of those wonderfully wacky, only-in-Philly traditions and if you've never witnessed it before, it's worth checking out.

Attendees can also stroll along Trenton Avenue, where there will be an arts festival with tons of vendors, food trucks and live music.

Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival

Saturday, May 11
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Trenton Avenue, between York and Norris streets

