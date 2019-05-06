Kensington Derby celebrating 13 years as wacky Philly tradition

On Saturday, May 11, human-powered, homemade floats will parade through East Kensington to the infamous mud pit obstacle.

There, spectators can cheer on their favorites from the stands and a panel of judges will pick winners for Best Engineering, Best Breakdown, Best/Worst Pun and more categories.

Spectators at the 13th annual Kensington Derby can expect to see a lot of crazy costumes and ticked-out bicycles.



The derby is one of those wonderfully wacky, only-in-Philly traditions and if you've never witnessed it before, it's worth checking out.

Attendees can also stroll along Trenton Avenue, where there will be an arts festival with tons of vendors, food trucks and live music.

Saturday, May 11

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Trenton Avenue, between York and Norris streets



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.