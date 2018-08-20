Kevin Spacey flick 'Billionaire Boys Club' earns a measly $126 opening day, while 'Crazy Rich Asians' soars to the top

Surprising no one, "Crazy Rich Asians" was number one this past weekend, grossing a total of $35.3 million.

"Crazy Rich Asians" was "certified fresh" with a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been all the buzz this summer. This is the first romantic comedy to debut with more than $20 million since Amy Schumer’s "Trainwreck" in July 2015. It is also the first studio film with an all-Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club," which was released in 1993.

However, in what is now a career low for Kevin Spacey, "Billionaire Boys Club," is one of the worst-performing films to open this past weekend. Opening day brought in a very poor $126 from a total of eight theaters. The film only made $618 for the weekend across 11 theaters. The film was released to Video on Demand before being released into theaters, but Hollywood Reporter notes that while VOD releases do not always do well, "Billionaire Boys Club" is doing even worse.

This, of course, comes after Spacey was accused last October of sexually assaulting a number of men. Netflix promptly fired him from the hit series, "House of Cards," once Anthony Rapp's allegations were brought to light.

In response to the backlash of Spacey's assault claims, distributor for the film, Vertical Entertainment, released this statement:

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in 'Billionaire Boys Club' — does not tarnish the release of the film."

The movie, while star studded, did not do particularly well amongst critics, scoring 13 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the new releases, "Mile 22," the action-thriller staring Mark Wahlberg, debuted at number 3 with $13.6 million in box office sales, and "Alpha," a movie set in prehistoric times about man's earliest best friend, debuted at $10.5 million at the number 4 position.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.