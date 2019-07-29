More Events:

July 29, 2019

Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids

Each Thursday is Stroll the Street, with different activities each week

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cyclists on Main Street in Manayunk, June 3, 2019.

On Thursday nights in the summer, Main Street in Manayunk comes alive. Each week, there are food trucks, $6 cocktail and appetizer specials at participating restaurants, shopping deals, live music and activities related to a different theme.

On Aug. 1, the Stroll the Street theme is fitness night for kids. Families should stop by Manayunk beginning at 5 p.m. to join in the fun.

Kids can take classes with Crossfit Manayunk, Unity Yoga and Action Karate, as well as go on a group run. There will be a water balloon toss and pop-up skate park, too.

After the kids get some exercise, families can head to a restaurant for dinner or grab a quick bite from one of the food trucks. Dos Gringos Tacos and Grilly Cheese will be parked on Cotton Street.

Fitness Night for Kids

Thursday, Aug. 1
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

