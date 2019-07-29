Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids

On Thursday nights in the summer, Main Street in Manayunk comes alive. Each week, there are food trucks, $6 cocktail and appetizer specials at participating restaurants, shopping deals, live music and activities related to a different theme.

On Aug. 1, the Stroll the Street theme is fitness night for kids. Families should stop by Manayunk beginning at 5 p.m. to join in the fun.

Kids can take classes with Crossfit Manayunk, Unity Yoga and Action Karate, as well as go on a group run. There will be a water balloon toss and pop-up skate park, too.

After the kids get some exercise, families can head to a restaurant for dinner or grab a quick bite from one of the food trucks. Dos Gringos Tacos and Grilly Cheese will be parked on Cotton Street.

Thursday, Aug. 1

5-9 p.m. | Free to attend

Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

