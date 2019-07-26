Meditate while listening to music through headphones during silent hike

A quirky fitness event is coming up this month.

On Wednesday, July 31, there will be a guided hike on Boxers’ Trail in Fairmount Park, where participants will be asked to meditate as they walk.

OK, so far sounds like an ordinary wellness event, but here's where things get interesting. The hike is being hosted by MindTravel, so participants will wear wireless headphones to listen to original piano compositions.

MindTravel calls the hike a SilentWalk, where participants take a musical journey into mindfulness.

There's no fee to join in, but those interested should reserve headphones here. The hike will take place in the evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., leaving from Lloyd Hall by Boathouse Row.

Wednesday, July 31

7-9 p.m. | Free

Meet at Lloyd Hall

1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130



