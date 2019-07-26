More Events:

July 26, 2019

Meditate while listening to music through headphones during silent hike

Connect with yourself and nature on Boxers’ Trail in Fairmount Park

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Walking
walking outdoors Photo by Jon Flobrant/ on Unsplash

Try going for a walk through nature to meditate.

A quirky fitness event is coming up this month. 

On Wednesday, July 31, there will be a guided hike on Boxers’ Trail in Fairmount Park, where participants will be asked to meditate as they walk.

OK, so far sounds like an ordinary wellness event, but here's where things get interesting. The hike is being hosted by MindTravel, so participants will wear wireless headphones to listen to original piano compositions.

RELATED: Philly running expert offers quick test to assess your road-worthiness | Meditation might be the key to keeping your workout motivation all year-round

MindTravel calls the hike a SilentWalk, where participants take a musical journey into mindfulness.

There's no fee to join in, but those interested should reserve headphones here. The hike will take place in the evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., leaving from Lloyd Hall by Boathouse Row.

MindTravel SilentWalk

Wednesday, July 31
7-9 p.m. | Free
Meet at Lloyd Hall
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Walking Philadelphia Meditation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 2: Some cornerback stuff
Maddox-LeBlanc-Eagles_052319_usat

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

Jason Peters has no problems mentoring Andre Dillard, the guy who will likely replace him
Andre-Dillard_072619

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved