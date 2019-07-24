More Health:

July 24, 2019

Philly running expert offers quick test to assess your road-worthiness

Check out this informative video from Run215

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
run215 ankle mobility test lead Tyler Nix/Unsplash

Gathering the motivation to work out in any form is a wonderful accomplishment. Once you find your stride in a workout streak, the next decision to be made is the choice to work out smartly.

Here to help runners do just that is Run215, a running group-meets-running resource based here in Philadelphia serving to encourage “all faces and all paces” to get involved in the local running community.

On Tuesday, the group posted an informational video to its Instagram account dedicated to running safety — in the physical sense.

RELATED READ: 200 million Chiquita bananas make fitness appeal this month

The video features Run215’s founder, Jon Lyons, recommending a simple test for runners to perform to ensure their ability to run free of injury.

Call it the lunge test, to assess your ankle mobility, which can be performed by facing a wall and bending your knee in a staggered stance — without raising your heel. According to Lyons, this range of motion can easily be locked up by not moving enough (i.e,., sitting at a desk all day). Watch how to complete the mobility assessment here:

run215 running mobility test

To pass the test, Lyons says, you should be able to touch your knee to the wall with your toes three to four inches away from the wall — again, without your heel lifting from the ground.

Why take this test? It’s a good indicator if you need to focus on gaining more strength and mobility before taking running more seriously, but it also may reveal that the lower back, hip or knee pain you’ve been experiencing post-run could be tied to a lack of mobility.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Philadelphia Workout Exercise

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: By letting Tyreek Hill play, NFL continues to prove it only pretends to care about domestic abuse
Tyreek-Hill-Cheifs-ESPYs_072419_USAT

Immigration

Irishman has called Philly area home since '07, but ICE wants to send him back
Keran and Keith Byrne

Children's Health

FDA launches first-ever teen-focused e-cigarette prevention TV ads
fda real cost vaping campaign

Eagles

Doug Pederson has the enviable task of figuring out how to feed many mouths in his loaded offense
072219DougPederson

Movies

Sylvester Stallone could bring Rocky out of retirement for a new TV series and movie
Sylvester Stallone brings Rocky out of retirement

Family-Friendly

Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden
Adventure Aquarium shark

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved