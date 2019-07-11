More Health:

July 11, 2019

200 million Chiquita bananas make fitness appeal this month

Check the healthy snack for stickers presenting various fitness challenges

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
chiquita banana fitness challenge Photo courtesy/Chiquita

Chiquita is 'bananas' about fitness this summer.

While the saying goes that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” one could easily substitute a banana and it would still ring true. The tropical fruits are a healthy snack and the perfect workout fuel — and the fruit may be getting even healthier.

For the month of July, more than 200 million of Chiquita bananas will carry stickers encouraging consumers to complete a simple and quick fitness challenge each time they peel a banana.

Chiquita’s signature blue stickers will feature various “fitness graphics” encouraging folks to complete challenges such as 15 push-ups, a 1-minute wall sit, 20 deep lunges and others, the company announced.

RELATED READ: YouTuber choreographs full-body workout to viral 'Old Town Road' song

“At Chiquita, we wanted to launch a new sticker series that would remind our fans that fitness can be fun and easy with the right tools in hand," said Jamie Postell, director of North America sales for Chiquita. "We're proud to deliver a superfruit packed with vitamins and nutrients that can help our fans achieve their fitness goals in a fun and engaging way,.”

Everyone knows bananas are an excellent source of potassium, but they actually pack a number of other vitamins, nutrients and health benefits. Think: vitamin C, magnesium, fiber and protein, according to Healthline. They can also help regulate blood sugar levels, promote good digestion, support heart health and more.

Participants are encouraged to share their banana-inspired fitness on social media using #ChiquitaChallenge.

