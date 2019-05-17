More News:

May 17, 2019

N.J. man who shot teen – then ordered pizza, posted video singing about victim – gets 27 years in prison

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Manslaughter
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr. Michael Coghlan/via Flickr Creative Commons

.

The 20-year-old New Jersey man who shot and killed a teen, then ordered a pizza and posted about the shooting on social media, was sentenced to 27 years in state prison on Thursday.

Tamar Reaves, of Franklin Township, Somerset County, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and two weapons-related charges in April. He will not be eligible for parole until he serves 23 years.

Tamar Reaves sentencedProvided/Somerset Co. Prosecutor's Office

Tamar Reaves, 20, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman.

In August 2017, Reaves followed 18-year-old Chamari Webb from a convenience store in Franklin Township at 7:50 a.m. to her relative's home, where he shot her in the back of the neck with a handgun, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said Reaves and Webb knew each other and Webb had been targeted by Reaves.

Following the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Reaves went to a friend's house and then to his grandmother's home in Franklin Township. Once there, he ordered a pizza and started posting on social media. 

The posts included photos of the pizza and a video of Reaves singing about the shooting, detailing the circumstances surrounding it and Webb's death.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Manslaughter New Jersey Prison Courts Philadelphia New Jersey Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved