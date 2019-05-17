N.J. man who shot teen – then ordered pizza, posted video singing about victim – gets 27 years in prison

The 20-year-old New Jersey man who shot and killed a teen, then ordered a pizza and posted about the shooting on social media, was sentenced to 27 years in state prison on Thursday.

Tamar Reaves, of Franklin Township, Somerset County, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and two weapons-related charges in April. He will not be eligible for parole until he serves 23 years.

Provided/Somerset Co. Prosecutor's Office Tamar Reaves, 20, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman.

In August 2017, Reaves followed 18-year-old Chamari Webb from a convenience store in Franklin Township at 7:50 a.m. to her relative's home, where he shot her in the back of the neck with a handgun, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Police said Reaves and Webb knew each other and Webb had been targeted by Reaves.

Following the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Reaves went to a friend's house and then to his grandmother's home in Franklin Township. Once there, he ordered a pizza and started posting on social media.

The posts included photos of the pizza and a video of Reaves singing about the shooting, detailing the circumstances surrounding it and Webb's death.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.