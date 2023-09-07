More Events:

September 07, 2023

Kimchi Festival at LOVE Park to celebrate Korean culture with cooking workshops and food samples

The annual event returns Oct. 7 and will also feature taekwondo demonstrations, folk games and a fashion show

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
LOVE Park Kimchi Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The Kimchi Festival, hosted by the Korean Cultural Foundation, returns to LOVE Park on Oct. 7.

Philadelphians can head to LOVE Park next month for a cultural celebration dedicated to kimchi, the Korean food staple made from fermented vegetables.

The second annual Kimchi Festival, hosted by the Korean Cultural Foundation, returns on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature traditional Korean games, taekwondo and, of course, plenty of grub. 

MORE: National Constitution Center's new First Amendment gallery displays letter George Washington wrote to Quakers

Kami and KangNam Chicken are among the food vendors that will serve Korean dishes for under $15. There also will be a kimchi tasting station and back-to-back cooking demonstrations showing how to include kimchi in different meals. 

Those who want to be more hands-on can register for timed cooking workshops, which cost $15 to attend and last about 40 minutes each. Those who register are asked to arrive 30 minutes beforehand. 

In addition to sampling kimchi and other Korean foods, the festival will feature a fashion show, taekwondo demonstrations and traditional Korean drumming. Guests can also sample makgeolli, a Korean sparkling rice wine, and play folk games like jegichagi and ttakji

T-shirts, mugs and other items will be available to purchase. For more information about the festival, check out the Korean Cultural Foundation's website

Kimchi Festival

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
LOVE Park
16th Street and JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19102

