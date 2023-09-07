Kimchi Festival at LOVE Park to celebrate Korean culture with cooking workshops and food samples

Philadelphians can head to LOVE Park next month for a cultural celebration dedicated to kimchi, the Korean food staple made from fermented vegetables.

The second annual Kimchi Festival, hosted by the Korean Cultural Foundation, returns on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature traditional Korean games, taekwondo and, of course, plenty of grub.

Kami and KangNam Chicken are among the food vendors that will serve Korean dishes for under $15. There also will be a kimchi tasting station and back-to-back cooking demonstrations showing how to include kimchi in different meals.

Those who want to be more hands-on can register for timed cooking workshops, which cost $15 to attend and last about 40 minutes each. Those who register are asked to arrive 30 minutes beforehand.

In addition to sampling kimchi and other Korean foods, the festival will feature a fashion show, taekwondo demonstrations and traditional Korean drumming. Guests can also sample makgeolli, a Korean sparkling rice wine, and play folk games like jegichagi and ttakji.

T-shirts, mugs and other items will be available to purchase. For more information about the festival, check out the Korean Cultural Foundation's website.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

LOVE Park

16th Street and JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19102