Don't skip your workout on Labor Day, join this dance fitness party

Trying to fit a workout into your schedule on Labor Day? Since it's a holiday, why not make it a fun sweat session?
Join a lunchtime dance party at Philly Dance Fitness' Rittenhouse studio.
An instructor will lead the class in a series of easy-to-follow routines. Don't worry, no prior dance experience is necessary for this cardio workout.
The dance party will run from noon to 1 p.m. For members of Philly Dance Fitness, the class is free, otherwise it's a drop-in fee of $13.
Space is limited so register ahead of time.
Monday, Sept. 3
Noon to 1 p.m. | $13 drop-in fee
Philly Dance Fitness
1624 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
