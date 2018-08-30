More Events:

August 30, 2018

Don't skip your workout on Labor Day, join this dance fitness party

The routines will be easy to follow

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Get movin'!

Trying to fit a workout into your schedule on Labor Day? Since it's a holiday, why not make it a fun sweat session?

Join a lunchtime dance party at Philly Dance Fitness' Rittenhouse studio.

RELATED: Popular fall races to offer discounted registration at Philadelphia Runner party | Modern-day Viking ship will dock at Penn's Landing over Labor Day weekend

An instructor will lead the class in a series of easy-to-follow routines. Don't worry, no prior dance experience is necessary for this cardio workout.

The dance party will run from noon to 1 p.m. For members of Philly Dance Fitness, the class is free, otherwise it's a drop-in fee of $13.

Space is limited so register ahead of time.

Labor Day Dance Party

Monday, Sept. 3
Noon to 1 p.m. | $13 drop-in fee
Philly Dance Fitness
1624 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

