Don't skip your workout on Labor Day, join this dance fitness party

Trying to fit a workout into your schedule on Labor Day? Since it's a holiday, why not make it a fun sweat session?

Join a lunchtime dance party at Philly Dance Fitness' Rittenhouse studio.

An instructor will lead the class in a series of easy-to-follow routines. Don't worry, no prior dance experience is necessary for this cardio workout.

The dance party will run from noon to 1 p.m. For members of Philly Dance Fitness, the class is free, otherwise it's a drop-in fee of $13.

Space is limited so register ahead of time.

Monday, Sept. 3

Noon to 1 p.m. | $13 drop-in fee

Philly Dance Fitness

1624 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

