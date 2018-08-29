Popular fall races to offer discounted registration at Philadelphia Runner party

Thinking about signing up for a race this fall?

Head to Philadelphia Runner in Center City on Thursday, Sept. 6, to learn about nine upcoming local races. You'll also be able to register on the spot for a reduced rate.

Plus, for every race that you sign up for, you'll receive a $5 credit to the store and a raffle ticket – talk about motivation.



Stop by Philadelphia Runner anytime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to take advantage of the deals. Below are the races participating:

• 9/11 Heroes Run Philadelphia – Saturday, Sept. 8

• Running for Answers – Sunday, Sept. 23

• Riverfront North Greenway 5K – Saturday, Oct. 6th

• 5,000 Yards Dash – Sunday, Oct. 14

• Run4UrLife – Saturday, Oct. 20

• SWCC 5K – Saturday, Oct. 27

• Mushroom Cap Half Marathon – Saturday, Nov. 3

• Philadelphia Marathon – Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18

• Jack Daniel's Hot Toddy 5K Philadelphia – Saturday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Sept. 6

6-8 p.m. | Free to attend

Philadelphia Runner Center City

1601 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.