More Events:

August 29, 2018

Popular fall races to offer discounted registration at Philadelphia Runner party

Save money on local fun run, 5K and marathon races

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Stock_Carroll - Autumn Leaves Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Nothing like the crunch of autumn leaves under your sneakers as you run.

Thinking about signing up for a race this fall?

Head to Philadelphia Runner in Center City on Thursday, Sept. 6, to learn about nine upcoming local races. You'll also be able to register on the spot for a reduced rate.

RELATED: Lululemon updates brand manifesto, launches limited-edition collection | Learn to make more environmentally-conscious choices at Greenfest Philly

Plus, for every race that you sign up for, you'll receive a $5 credit to the store and a raffle ticket – talk about motivation.

Stop by Philadelphia Runner anytime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to take advantage of the deals. Below are the races participating:

9/11 Heroes Run Philadelphia – Saturday, Sept. 8
Running for Answers – Sunday, Sept. 23
Riverfront North Greenway 5K – Saturday, Oct. 6th
5,000 Yards Dash – Sunday, Oct. 14
Run4UrLife – Saturday, Oct. 20
SWCC 5K – Saturday, Oct. 27
Mushroom Cap Half Marathon – Saturday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia Marathon – Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18
Jack Daniel's Hot Toddy 5K Philadelphia – Saturday, Dec. 1

Fall Race Party

Thursday, Sept. 6
6-8 p.m. | Free to attend
Philadelphia Runner Center City
1601 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Races Philadelphia Fall Running

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2018 roster: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and long shots
082918DougPederson

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Odd News

Mysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.
Mountain Lion

Flyers

The Flyers are FiveThirtyEight's definition of an average sports team
042418_Flyers-Coots_usat

Food & Drink

Marc Vetri has a new cookbook out today and it's all about pizza
032217_PizzeriaVetri4pie

Health News

Surprise! There are tiny tunnels running through your head
tiny_tunnels_human_brain

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.