New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash

The date of this year's 5,000 Yards Dash has been announced. The popular race, which is less than 3 miles, will take place Sunday, Oct. 14.

The race will follow a new course this fall that ends at Yards Brewing Co.'s new location on Spring Garden Street.



For part of the short race, runners will be on a strip of Second Street in Northern Liberties where many of the neighborhood's most popular restaurants are located.

Below is the new course, which is completely flat.

Courtesy of/5,000 Yards Dash The new course for the 5,000 Yards Dash.

Once across the finish line at Yards, runners can enjoy live music and food trucks at a post-race festival.

Each 21-plus participant will receive a free Yards Brawler beer and a souvenir glass, and all runners can hang out at Yards through the morning.

Registration for the 5,000 Yards Dash is currently open. The race helps benefit Philly Achilles, a local nonprofit that pairs disabled athletes with fitness guides.

Sunday, Oct. 14

8:30 a.m. | $40 registration

Yards Brewing Co.

500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



