New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash

July 16, 2018
The date of this year's 5,000 Yards Dash has been announced. The popular race, which is less than 3 miles, will take place Sunday, Oct. 14.
The race will follow a new course this fall that ends at Yards Brewing Co.'s new location on Spring Garden Street.
For part of the short race, runners will be on a strip of Second Street in Northern Liberties where many of the neighborhood's most popular restaurants are located.
Below is the new course, which is completely flat.
Each 21-plus participant will receive a free Yards Brawler beer and a souvenir glass, and all runners can hang out at Yards through the morning.
Registration for the 5,000 Yards Dash is currently open. The race helps benefit Philly Achilles, a local nonprofit that pairs disabled athletes with fitness guides.
Sunday, Oct. 14
8:30 a.m. | $40 registration
Yards Brewing Co.
500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
