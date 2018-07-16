More Events:

July 16, 2018

Work up a sweat at free workshops on Philadelphia Dance Day

There are more than 30 options

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dance
Philadelphia Dance Day Courtesy of/Philly Dance Fitness

Over 30 free workshops offered on Philadelphia Dance Day.

Philadelphia Dance Day 2018 will take place Saturday, July 28. There will be free dance workshops all day, at three locations in Center City.

No need to register. Just show up ready to work up a sweat on the dance floor. The workshops are on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can do as many as you like.

RELATED: City Fitness' live music and fitness party at the Fillmore is $10 to attend | A Selena Gomez-endorsed brand is hosting special events at SEPTA stops | Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is hosting a scavenger hunt

Options include ballet basics, striptease, jazz cardio fusion, salsa, musical theater dance, hip-hop and much more. There are more than 30 classes from which to choose.

At the end of the day, there will be a showcase and dance party at the Gershman Y building on Broad Street. A $10 donation is requested for the evening events and includes refreshments.

Philadelphia Dance Day 2018

Saturday, July 28
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free

