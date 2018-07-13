Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is hosting a scavenger hunt

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is hosting an evening scavenger hunt. The free event, called the South Street Safari, will take place Thursday, July 19.

Groups of five or less will have one hour to find hidden animals in Isaiah Zagar’s mosaics.

The hunt will start at the Magic Gardens and continue through the neighborhood, between South and Catherine streets and 8th and 12th streets.



The goal is to find all the creatures on the checklist and snap photos for proof, then return to the Magic Gardens.

Pet owners are welcome to bring their dog with them on the scavenger hunt.



If you want to join in, make sure to register. The event is free, but donations to Morris Animal Refuge will be accepted.

Thursday, July 19

6-8:30 p.m. | Free with registration

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

1020 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



