Kittydelphia is a two-day festival for cat-lovers

A festival for cat-lovers will take place in Old City on Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29.

At Kittydelphia, there will be vendors selling all kinds of cat-themed goods, adoptable cats and kittens from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and appearances by Instagram-famous felines.

Shop the vendors to pick up apparel, art and home goods that show the world you're a cat person.

And if you're thinking of adopting a new addition to your family, first listen to guest speaker Lauren DiPaolo. She's an advocate for special needs pets.

Kittydelphia supports adopting cats of all kinds, including special needs cats and senior cats, which is why the event booked three Instagram-famous cats with medical conditions to make guest appearances.

Meet Donny (@blossom_and_her_family), George (@mycat_george) and Cosgrove (@rvtechs) during the two-day festival.

No tickets are needed to attend. The event is free, but a $5 donation at the door to PAWS is suggested. Proceeds from all raffle tickets purchased will go to PAWS, also.

Last year, at the first Kittydelphia, a total of $6,000 was raised for PAWS and 16 cats were adopted.

Saturday, July 28 through Sunday, July 29

Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free

Power Plant Productions

230 N. Second St., Philadelphia PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader.

Have a news tip? Let us know.