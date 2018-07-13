More Events:

July 13, 2018

A Selena Gomez-endorsed brand is hosting special events at SEPTA stops

You could get a free pair of sneakers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fashion Sneakers
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Market Frankford Train Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Market-Frankford subway train at 46th Street Station.

If you keep up with celebrity gossip, you probably saw that Selena Gomez posted an ad for Puma's new Amp XT sneaker among the (heart)breaking news that her ex, Justin Bieber, is now engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.

And if you didn't know all that, you're welcome for keeping you informed.

The Amp XT isn't the only new sneaker Puma is releasing, however. The company is also re-launching its classic GV Special sneaker with a party in Philadelphia.

RELATED: SEPTA Key turnstiles set to debut for Regional Rail riders at Suburban, 30th Street Stations | A beachy outdoor bar lounge is opening near the Rail Park | Taylor Swift stops in Allentown ahead of "Reputation" double header in Philly

The GV Special isn't part of the Gomez campaign, but you could get it for free on Friday, July 20.

"Making its first debut in the 80’s the GV Special is the sport-turned-street icon. Celebrated for its smooth leather and court-inspired style. This iteration appears in a crisp, classic, all white that the GV is known for, but is elevated in a new way with a red or blue form stripe," states Puma.

On July 20, ride the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line to different "Puma Stops." Hit all the stops and you'll recieve a pair of Puma GV Specials at a block party in Franklin Square.

To join in, make sure to check in at the 30th Street Station.

Below are all the "Puma Stops," where there will be free food and entertainment.

• 3:30-5 p.m. Check in at 30th Street Station – DJ Cosmic Kev, breakdancers and Center City Pretzel Co.

• 3:45-5 p.m. 15th Street Station – Cinqcopation and Sonny’s Famous Steaks

• 4-5 p.m. 13th Street Station  – Bucket drummers and John’s Water Ice

• 4:30-7 p.m. 5th Street Station (walk to Franklin Square) – Yis “Nosego” Goodwin, Grande Marshall, Recohavoc and Freeway/Matthew Law 

Puma Bloodlines: Puma GV Special Launch Event

Friday, July 20
3:30-7 p.m. | Free
Various SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stops

