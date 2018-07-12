A beachy outdoor bar lounge is opening near the Rail Park

On the heels of the first segment of the Rail Park opening to the public, the people behind the Trestle Inn, the retro whiskey and go-go bar on Callowhill, are opening a seasonal outdoor lounge called The Patio at Spring Arts.



The new spot is just three blocks from the Trestle Inn and the Rail Park, at 10th and Hamilton streets, with a partial view of the Reading Viaduct. Like the Trestle, the Patio takes inspiration from the mid-20th century in design and concept, using retro-style lounge furniture, desert plants, and even a few kitschy wading pools to create a 1960s Palm Springs feel.

"Mad Men" vibes don't end there. The menu is full of old-school tropical cocktails including a Mai Tai, Aperol Spritz, Cucumber Cooler, Blue Hawaii, and others. You can even get your friends in on sharing a Scorpion Bowl for $32, which includes rum, vodka, gin, grenadine, juice, and fruit (or you can enjoy it solo – no judgment).

Craft beer cans and spirits are also available, plus wine and non-alcoholic drinks, too.

Music's on tap every Friday and Saturday, including guest DJs and, in the coming weeks, the start of a monthly concert series. Though the bar is for ages 21 and up, Sundays are family-friendly and open to kids ages 10 and up.

Stop at the ATM before you go (it's cash only) and leave your dog at home. The Patio will be open every weekend, Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m.