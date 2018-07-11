Philadelphia Rail Park's new neighbor is Boxcar Beer Garden

Now you'll be able grab a drink next to the entrance of Philadelphia's new Rail Park.

Boxcar Beer Garden will open at 5 p.m. today, July 11. The pop-up is the latest from FCM Hospitality, the group behind Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden, Concourse and Parks on Tap.

On the menu is a rotating selection of beer and wine, as well as sandwiches and sides. A portion of all proceeds generated will benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Rail Park.

Expect picnic tables and twinkling lights in the space, which will have a backdrop of the "Stamp of Incarceration" mural.

Boxcar Beer Garden will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter the beer garden, you must be a member. You can quickly sign up online for free, or at the host stand when you arrive.

1129 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

