More Events:

July 11, 2018

Philadelphia Rail Park's new neighbor is Boxcar Beer Garden

The pop-up is the latest from FCM Hospitality

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Carroll - Rail Park Grand Opening Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Phase One of the Rail Park is located in the Callowhill neighborhood and utilizes the land of the former Reading Viaduct.

Now you'll be able grab a drink next to the entrance of Philadelphia's new Rail Park.

Boxcar Beer Garden will open at 5 p.m. today, July 11. The pop-up is the latest from FCM Hospitality, the group behind Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden, Concourse and Parks on Tap.

RELATED: PHOTOS: The Rail Park officially opens | Philadelphia Zoo launching happy hour series "Wild Nights"

On the menu is a rotating selection of beer and wine, as well as sandwiches and sides. A portion of all proceeds generated will benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Rail Park.

Expect picnic tables and twinkling lights in the space, which will have a backdrop of the "Stamp of Incarceration" mural.

Boxcar Beer Garden will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter the beer garden, you must be a member. You can quickly sign up online for free, or at the host stand when you arrive.

Boxcar Beer Garden

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 5 p.m. to midnight
Fridays: 4 p.m. to midnight
Saturdays and Sundays: 1 p.m. to midnight
1129 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Rail Park Outdoors Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.