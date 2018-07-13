Taylor Swift stops in Reading ahead of 'Reputation' doubleheader in Philly

Taylor Swift made an impromptu visit to her hometown of Allentown on Friday, ahead of her Reputation Stadium Tour doubleheader at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.

The singer posted an Instagram in Reading this afternoon with the caption, "Take me home," at a location that could have been in front of her childhood home in Wyomissing, Berks County. Swift appeared to be holding a book with a photo of her as a child at the same location.

Take me home 💗 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

Swift grew up in Montgomery County and spent most of her time on her family's 11-acre Christmas tree farm. When she was nine, her family moved to Wyomissing and Swift attended West Reading Elementary Center and Wyomissing Area Junior and Senior High School.

Some have claimed Swift a native Philadelphian, and whether you agree with this or not, she's got two shows at the Linc to prove it. In January, Swift's promoters added a second, Friday show to the tour after they saw "overwhelming demand" for the Saturday show.

The Reputation tour is being lauded as the most baroque of all Swift's tours, which already have a reputation (no pun intended) for being extravagant.

Apparently, for one show at Ohio Stadium, it took 52 semi trucks full of gear and 30 more flatbed trucks hauling steel just to get the stadium set up. There are pyrotechnics, a giant inflatable snake and multiple stages and video screens.

It's a practice in maximalism, there's no question about that.

For those of you headed to the show, here's a fair warning: The Linc has instituted a "clear bag policy" for security purposes similar to the policies of the NFL. That means no clear bags larger than 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in. or any color bag larger than 4.5 in. x 6.5. in.



Also, posters can be no larger than 11 in. x 17 in. and glow sticks and lights that require battery packs are not permitted.



Doors open at 5 p.m. and openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello start at 7 and 7:40 p.m., respectively.

Swift is already in the third leg of the tour. After Philly's doubleheader, her army is headed to Cleveland. She won't wrap up the production until November in Tokyo, Japan.

