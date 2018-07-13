More Culture:

July 13, 2018

Taylor Swift stops in Reading ahead of 'Reputation' doubleheader in Philly

The pop singer went back to her hometown before her two sold-out shows at the Linc this weekend

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Musicians Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift bringing 'reputation Stadium Tour' to Lincoln Financial Field Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

Recording artist Taylor Swift performs for her fans after the qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Taylor Swift made an impromptu visit to her hometown of Allentown on Friday, ahead of her Reputation Stadium Tour doubleheader at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend. 

The singer posted an Instagram in Reading this afternoon with the caption, "Take me home," at a location that could have been in front of her childhood home in Wyomissing, Berks County. Swift appeared to be holding a book with a photo of her as a child at the same location. 

Take me home 💗

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Swift grew up in Montgomery County and spent most of her time on her family's 11-acre Christmas tree farm. When she was nine, her family moved to Wyomissing and Swift attended West Reading Elementary Center and Wyomissing Area Junior and Senior High School. 

Some have claimed Swift a native Philadelphian, and whether you agree with this or not, she's got two shows at the Linc to prove it. In January, Swift's promoters added a second, Friday show to the tour after they saw "overwhelming demand" for the Saturday show.

The Reputation tour is being lauded as the most baroque of all Swift's tours, which already have a reputation (no pun intended) for being extravagant. 

Apparently, for one show at Ohio Stadium, it took 52 semi trucks full of gear and 30 more flatbed trucks hauling steel just to get the stadium set up. There are pyrotechnics, a giant inflatable snake and multiple stages and video screens.

It's a practice in maximalism, there's no question about that. 

For those of you headed to the show, here's a fair warning: The Linc has instituted a "clear bag policy" for security purposes similar to the policies of the NFL. That means no clear bags larger than 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in. or any color bag larger than 4.5 in. x 6.5. in.

Also, posters can be no larger than 11 in. x 17 in. and glow sticks and lights that require battery packs are not permitted.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello start at 7 and 7:40 p.m., respectively.

Swift is already in the third leg of the tour. After Philly's doubleheader, her army is headed to Cleveland. She won't wrap up the production until November in Tokyo, Japan. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily's RSS feed to your feed reader. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Musicians Taylor Swift Allentown Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Pop Music

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Manny Machado? Is he being traded to the Dodgers?
062118_Machado_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Sixers

The Sixers response to Nemanja Bjelica fallout should be to sign nobody
070518-NemanjaBjelica-USAToday

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.