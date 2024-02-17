Philly police identifies driver from fatal traffic stop incident in Lawncrest

An attempted traffic stop in the Lawncrest area of Philly went awry Thursday night, with a driver striking a police officer with a car. The officer fired shots at the car, killing the driver, who Philly police have now named.

On Friday afternoon, police identified Curtis Wallace, 36, as the driver of the car that struck a police officer. The Philadelphia Police Department declined to name the officer involved.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, the 25th District officer attempted to stop a vehicle at F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The driver of the car, now identified as Wallace, drove off and fled north near Adams and Newtown Avenues. Police said that three civilians attempted to help the officer stop Wallace's vehicle by blocking him.

Unable to cross Adams Avenue Bridge, Wallace backed up into the officer's patrol car. The officer stepped out of his vehicle and approached Wallace, who then struck the officer with his car and pinned the officer against a brick wall, witnesses said.

The officer responded by shooting several times at the vehicle. A passenger in Wallace's car, currently unidentified, left the vehicle and attempted to flee before the involved civilians detained the individual.

Wallace backed the car off and drove away from the scene, police said. He drove two and a half blocks and was found in an alley at the 200 block of Benner Street with several gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Emergency responders took Wallace to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was also taken to Einstein for treatment of leg injuries and has since been released.

Police commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a press conference outside of Einstein that the incident remains under investigation. The reasoning for the traffic stop is unclear, but Bethel said that the passenger of the car is currently under custody.

Bethel also said that the officer's body camera had been activated, and surveillance footage of the incident would be part of the ongoing investigation.