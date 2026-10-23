LeBron James dismisses President Trump's criticism of his conduct during national anthem

LeBron James acknowledged President Donald Trump's latest social media grievance against him after the 76ers pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat the Cleveland Caveliers in their home opener Thursday night.

James shrugged off Trump's claims that he disrespected the country by his conduct during the national anthem before Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

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"Yeah, yeah, must be a slow news day at the office," he said with a grin. "Slow news day at the office."

Trump criticized James Thursday afternoon on his Truth Social platform, posting a video that shows James swinging his arms and running through the motions of his basketball shot as the anthem played on opening night.

"While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!" he wrote. "I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

The President doubled down on his remarks during a campaign rally in Iowa after calling out WNBA teams for leaving the court during the anthem.

"What about LeBron James, did you see that deal?" he said. "During the national anthem he's practicing his golf swing. I said 'What the hell is that?' It's a big scandal kind of a story. What's it all about? I don't understand it."

Thursday's remarks are the latest in a history of barbs between the Trump and the NBA star. When James finalized his two-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers in July, Trump suggested James was a "racist" when asked his opinion over whether he or NBA legend Michael Jordan was a better player.

"LeBron is, maybe he's a racist," he said in the Oval Office. "Maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know. But, I only like people who like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way."

James has been outspoken about his disagreements with Trump and his administration over the years, calling the president a "bum" after Trump criticized Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry for not visiting the White House after the team's 2017 championship win.

"Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James posted on X at the time.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

During an interview with Don Lemon of CNN in 2018, James said Trump was attempting to use sports to divide Americans. Trump responded by insulting both men on social media, saying Lemon made James look smart, "which isn't easy to do."