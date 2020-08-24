Lector attacked during Sunday Mass at Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul

August 24, 2020
A lector was attacked in a "a senseless act of aggression" during Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Sunday, Archbishop Nelson Perez said.
The assault was captured on a livestream of the 11 a.m. Mass. The footage shows a woman in green punching the lector twice in the face as she leaves the altar to return to her pew.
The attack can be seen 32 minutes into the recorded livestream through the Archdiocese's Vimeo channel.
“Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass,” Perez said on Facebook. “I was saddened to learn of this incident and regret that it took place."
The lector received immediate assistance from staff members at the cathedral, Perez said. She did not require medical attention and is doing well.
"Please be assured that there are safety and security plans in place for the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul," Perez said. "We welcome all visitors and work to provide for their safety. Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God."
It is not known what prompted the attack. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is working the police as they investigate the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the attack to contact detectives at 215-686-3093/3094 or the TIPS line at 215-686-8477.
Any information on the assault that occurred inside Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral today at approx 11am, contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093/3094 OR Tip Line. pic.twitter.com/TpLxHY1EUK— Frank X. Banford (@PPDFrankBanford) August 23, 2020
