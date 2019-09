A Democratic state representative from Bucks County has been placed on a month of house arrest after pleading guilty to driving drunk earlier this year in Harrisburg.

Source/pahouse.com State Rep. John Galloway

John Galloway, of Levittown, entered the plea last week to driving under the influence at a McDonald's drive-thru, the Associated Press reported , citing Dauphin County court records.

It was the second time he had been arrested and charged with DUI since 2011.

The AP reported: