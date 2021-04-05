More Sports:

April 05, 2021

Live NFL Draft show with Eagles legends Ron Jaworski, Dick Vermeil, Jeremiah Trotter and more

Show will also star Jimmy Kempski, Eytan Shander, and Vince Papale

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles are about to embark on one of their most important drafts in recent years at the end of April. There's a new coaching staff, a new quarterback situation, and a ton of holes that Howie Roseman and company need to fill to help set up the next era of competitive Eagles football.

With so much riding on this draft, you’ll want to be completely prepped for what the Birds decide to do with the 12th overall pick. Join PhillyVoice.com for an exclusive live NFL Draft Show on Thursday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Watch all the analysis, live breakdowns and, of course, hot takes from Eagles insiders, former players and this cast of experts:

The lineup:

• PhillyVoice contributor and radio host Eytan Shander

• Former Eagles Super Bowl quarterback and Monday Night Football commentator Ron Jaworski
• Former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champion Dick Vermeil
• PhillyVoice Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski
• Former Eagles return man and cult hero Vince Papale
• Former Eagles star linebacker and local radio host Jeremiah Trotter

Who do Jaws or Trotter think will be the best fit for Nick Sirianni's new offense?

How does Jimmy see things playing out for the Birds?

Which players would Vermeil most like to have had on his teams back in the day?

Get live, 100% Eagles-related feedback for every pick leading up to Philadelphia's at No. 12.

The Eagles have 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the first round kicks off Thursday with Philly picking after a pair of hated rivals in the Giants and Cowboys. Here's the slate of picks for the Eagles for the three-day event:

 RoundOverall How acquired 
 112 From Dolphins, via 49ers 
 237 Eagles own pick 
 370 Eagles' own pick 
 384 From Colts in Carson Wentz trade 
 4123 From Dolphins 
 5150 Eagles' own pick 
 6189 Eagles' own pick 
 6224 Compensatory pick 
 6225 Compensatory pick 
 7234 Eagles' own pick 
 7240 From 49ers 


Check back here for more details and to stream PhillyVoice's draft show live on April 29.

