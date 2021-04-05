Live NFL Draft show with Eagles legends Ron Jaworski, Dick Vermeil, Jeremiah Trotter and more

The Eagles are about to embark on one of their most important drafts in recent years at the end of April. There's a new coaching staff, a new quarterback situation, and a ton of holes that Howie Roseman and company need to fill to help set up the next era of competitive Eagles football.

With so much riding on this draft, you’ll want to be completely prepped for what the Birds decide to do with the 12th overall pick. Join PhillyVoice.com for an exclusive live NFL Draft Show on Thursday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Watch all the analysis, live breakdowns and, of course, hot takes from Eagles insiders, former players and this cast of experts:

The lineup:

• PhillyVoice contributor and radio host Eytan Shander



• Former Eagles Super Bowl quarterback and Monday Night Football commentator Ron Jaworski

• Former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champion Dick Vermeil

• PhillyVoice Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski



• Former Eagles return man and cult hero Vince Papale

• Former Eagles star linebacker and local radio host Jeremiah Trotter

Who do Jaws or Trotter think will be the best fit for Nick Sirianni's new offense?

How does Jimmy see things playing out for the Birds?

Which players would Vermeil most like to have had on his teams back in the day?



Get live, 100% Eagles-related feedback for every pick leading up to Philadelphia's at No. 12.

The Eagles have 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the first round kicks off Thursday with Philly picking after a pair of hated rivals in the Giants and Cowboys. Here's the slate of picks for the Eagles for the three-day event:

Round Overall How acquired 1 12 From Dolphins, via 49ers 2 37 Eagles own pick 3 70 Eagles' own pick 3 84 From Colts in Carson Wentz trade 4 123 From Dolphins 5 150 Eagles' own pick 6 189 Eagles' own pick 6 224 Compensatory pick 6 225 Compensatory pick 7 234 Eagles' own pick 7 240 From 49ers





