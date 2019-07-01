More Sports:

July 01, 2019

Live NBA free agency rumors and news: After busy first night, how will Sixers fill out their roster?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Butler-Green_050919_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Could veteran guard Danny Green be an option for the Sixers in free agency?

UPDATE [12:30 p.m.] — Welp, you can take Seth Curry off the board for the Sixers, as he's reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Mavericks.

FROM EARLIER...

Much to no one's surprise, Sunday night was a busy one across the NBA, with many of the big-name free agents agreeing to deals, some with new teams, others with the same team, and still others signing with the same time only to be traded elsewhere, like Jimmy Butler. 

And the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be sending Butler to the Heat as part of a sign-and-trade, were among the busiest teams on the opening night of NBA free agency. Here's a recap of the moves that directly impacted the Sixers:

•  Re-signed Tobias Harris to a 5-year max deal [more]
•  Signed veteran Al Horford to a four-year deal [more]
•  Agreed to send Butler to Miami for Josh Richardson [more]
•  Lost JJ Redick to the Pelicans [more]
•  Re-signed fan-favorite Mike Scott

All those moves — coupled with all the moves Elton Brand still has to make — will leave the Sixers roster looking quite different next season. Two starters, Butler and Redick are gone, and adding another big man to play alongside Joel Embiid will certainly change things up on both ends of the floor. 

Currently, the Sixers roster looks something like this:

STARTING FIVE
Ben Simmons
Josh Richardson
Tobias Harris
Al Horford
Joel Embiid

THE BENCH
Mike Scott
Jonah Bolden
Zaire Smith
Shake Milton
Matisse Thybulle
???

As you can see, the Sixers clearly have a need for often underrated top-of-the-bench depth as they look to fill out the rest of their roster. And they don't have a ton of money to get the job done — they reportedly have somewhere around $8 million left in cap space. Will they try to re-sign some of their own free agents, like James Ennis or T.J. McConnell, or will Brand and Co. look elsewhere? Maybe Seth Curry, or Danny Green if they can make the money work? Will they be willing to go over the cap and pay into the luxury tax? Those are the questions they'll have to answer as NBA free agency continues.

Below, you can follow all the latest news and rumors in today's live NBA free agency tracker:

