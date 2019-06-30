Sixers to sign-and-trade Jimmy Butler to Miami Heat for Josh Richardson

Jimmy Butler is leaving Philadelphia in a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat, a team source confirmed to PhillyVoice on Sunday evening. Miami Heat wing Josh Richardson will come to Philly in exchange for Butler, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

What initially looked like a lot of posturing ended up turning into something real for Butler in Miami, in spite of the hurdles presented by the salary cap that many thought would prevent such a deal from happening. In the end, it was Butler's desire to play and live in Miami that ultimately won out. The immediate question in the aftermath of the decision is whether the Sixers did everything they could to keep butler in Philly.

Multiple sources told PhillyVoice over the last week that the Sixers were willing to give Butler the fifth year he has been said to desire in his contract. One source close to the situation said on Sunday evening that they were willing to offer Butler the full max — five years, $190 million — in order to stay with Philadelphia, but PhillyVoice was still awaiting a reponse following a request for comment from the Sixers and Butler's representation at the time of publishing on Sunday evening.

In the end, the Sixers made the best of a sub-optimal situation by getting Josh Richardson as the return for Butler. He's a piece of this deal we can discuss in greater detail later, but he has a profile that fits nicely with what the Sixers want to do. He's younger, athletic, a tough-nosed player on defense, and a career 36.8 percent shooter from deep, though his outside shooting numbers have been erratic from year to year.



Where to begin with Butler? In the final months of the year, we saw a real bond begin to develop between Butler and Embiid, and it is going to be hard to replace the role Butler filled within this team construct in the short-term. The veteran wing was absolutely essential in Philadelphia's playoff run, showing that he can carry the weight as a lead ballhandler for long stretches of time. That allowed the Sixers to skirt around a flaw in their roster and compete at a high level in the playoffs, and there is no immediate answer they can offer as a replacement for that role.

Because of this deal, the pressure mounts for Ben Simmons to turn himself into a reasonably competent and respected shooter. The Sixers now don't have a guy who can masquerade as a lead ballhandler if defensive strategies render Simmons moot in the playoffs. They have a capable supporting cast, but at the moment, a lack of handling juice.

There were always going to be concerns about the Butler contract on the back end of the deal, as it's impossible to tell how his body will hold up after being put through the Tom Thibodeau minutes program for the majority of his career to date. Even if he stayed healthy, how gracefully wiil Butler's game age? He's a very domineering presence on and off the court, and it's fair to be skeptical that he'd be willing to fade into a smaller role as Philadelphia's young stars really take off. He would not be the first veteran star to struggle to walk that line, and parting ways with him would have allowed the Sixers to operate on a longer timeline, had they not also come to terms with Al Horford.

As long as the Sixers have both of those young guys here, they have a chance to keep building toward something special. But losing Butler is clearly a hit in the short-term, and now the questions about continuity and chemistry will pop up again next season. It's another starting five with no experience playing together as a group, and the Sixers move forward with plenty of questions to answer.

More to come...

