Best Twitter reactions to Sixers' barrage of moves in NBA free agency

July 01, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers jumped out of the gate in NBA free agency with several big moves — and key losses — that will again dramatically reshape the team that steps onto the court in October.
That new Philly five 🔔 pic.twitter.com/jhhyfLC45Z— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019
More than any other professional sport, the NBA's free agency period is packed with drama and fairly instant gratification from the moment teams are able to put pen to paper. That provides a favorable environment for sudden reactions and snap judgments, particularly for a team as active as the Sixers were on Sunday night.
Here's a quick roundup of some of the best reactions to the various moves Elton Brand and the Sixers front office made (and didn't make) at the start of free agency.
Tobias Harris walking down Broad St Monday with a $180 million in his pocket and Boban stashed in his guest house pic.twitter.com/p5yNcaP1c8— Charmmy Butler (@SnowmanEmbiid) June 30, 2019
Tobias Harris said pic.twitter.com/bB7Bpca9cP— Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) June 30, 2019
Last off-season the Clippers offered Tobias Harris 80 million over 4 years. This offseason he got one more year and 100 MILLION MORE DOLLARS. I’d say that was a good business decision.— adam ferrone (@_rone) June 30, 2019
Per Woj, Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a five-year, 180 million dollar deal @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/dErrt84uXQ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2019
Sixers really got damn near $300 mil tied up between *checks notes* Tobias Harris and a 33-year old Al Horford. pic.twitter.com/TV7ozPlIOl— Unrestricted Free Agent (@busyworksport) July 1, 2019
In 2013, Jimmy Butler said there's one thing he'd never wear ... a Miami Heat jersey 😅— ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2019
(h/t u/Carlos_Boozer/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/uuOpob4I62
My top priority is giving Jimmy Butler a 5-year max, but if they’re going to do a sign-and-trade with Miami, I would really enjoy my dad calling Josh Richardson “Jason Richardson” for the next 2+ years.— shamus (@shamus_clancy) June 30, 2019
“We have traded for Jimmy Butler”— Culler Sports (@CullerSports) July 1, 2019
Hassan Whiteside: pic.twitter.com/T2ALyB7GIe
Josh Richardson averaged 2 fewer points per game than Jimmy Butler this season at 25 years old. 40.7% of his points came from 3pt territory. He shot 35.7% from 3pt this season on a team with no spacing. He shot 38.5% on spot-ups.— NBA Free Agency Sleuth Austin (@Krellbombs) July 1, 2019
I expect him to FLOURISH as a Sixer.
If u aint never see Josh Richardson play‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/B4lM6UDfKK— MH (@MH_OnTheBeat55) July 1, 2019
What I’ve learned tonight, BRETT BROWN wanted NO parts of Jimmy Butler going forward!!! pic.twitter.com/TQqH9hx0aJ— Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) July 1, 2019
Imagine if Josh Harris didn’t want to pay Jimmy Butler because he had Kawhi in the bag pic.twitter.com/P9E4VLE5dF— Charmmy Butler (@SnowmanEmbiid) June 30, 2019
Where da cheesesteaks.?— Josuélito (@J_Rich1) July 1, 2019
Jimmy Butler: I want to win.— Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) June 30, 2019
Jimmy Butler: I want to play for the Heat.
Well which one is it, because it can't be both.
Sixers Fans: “We were so close to the Finals, Let’s RUN IT BACK”— Unsportsmanlike Content™ (@UCSportsMedia) June 30, 2019
Jimmy Butler: pic.twitter.com/utNv27Xea0
*The deal is still contingent on Miami finding a third team to balance salaries. An initial agreement with the Dallas Mavericks appears to have fallen apart.
Also, Josh Richardson is kind of an Eagles fan.
Called it https://t.co/s0cAh4LDa0— Josuélito (@J_Rich1) February 5, 2018
It’s not a perfect fit, and it’s a lot of money/years for an older player whose minutes will be periodically staggered with our best player, but Al Horford leaving the Celtics as the peak Embiid stopper to come to Philly to play with him is Fuck Boston erotica— Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) July 1, 2019
Al Horford is going to challenge and push this gentleman to levels that we haven’t seen. He will bring out the best in Joel. pic.twitter.com/G0ghgFAJxx— pro bowl mvp (@rynej__) July 1, 2019
Al Horford knew 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rs4HYnvWUF— Justin Velez (@J_BiiiiRD) July 1, 2019
*Kyrie Irving and Al Horford leave Boston*— Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) June 29, 2019
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown next season: pic.twitter.com/UaqMMrjF9l
I remember this happening. Check out this video from The All-Star Game 2 years ago of Embiid picking Al Horford’s brain on the NBA GOAT conversation pic.twitter.com/1wydUay4f8— Andrew Salciunas (@asalciunas975) July 1, 2019
Al Horford will mentor Ben and Joel to get them prepared for the NBA Finals this season.— Ryan Haase (@PQ_Haase) July 1, 2019
Calling my shot and I believe that Al Horford was the missing piece to complete the process.
His player IQ is unbelievable.
Joel Embiid teaming up with Al Horford after all their struggles. pic.twitter.com/GdujqNCN36— Jeffrey Joseph (@amoralaction) July 1, 2019
jj redick isn’t a sixer anymore... no one talk to me today😭— sidney♡ (@lokaibieber) July 1, 2019
-“JIMMY BUTLER” chant— mr. feather (@ChristianCthcrt) July 1, 2019
-Headband Bros
-Jimmy G Buckets
-JJ Redick Podcast
-Jimmy Butler compilation video where he tells Joel to shoot the 3 pic.twitter.com/m1gcsislLb
JJ Redick has earned something like $90 million in his NBA career. Someone explain to me why he wants to play for the New Orleans Pelicans?— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) July 1, 2019
JJ Redick helps the Pelicans go from rebuild to contenders ASAP! pic.twitter.com/OICISXiiwD— Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) July 1, 2019
Mike on the first day of practice 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zVAzyxszMj— JDot Spence (@JSpence3203) June 30, 2019
Mike Scott is heading back to the 76ers pic.twitter.com/FILGGEbVxb— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 30, 2019
Apologies if others have already made this observation, but it just dawned on me that Elton Brand, Al Horford and Mike Scott played together on the Hawks from 2013-15.— Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) July 1, 2019
Brand knows Horford and Scott a lot better than the average GM.
HE AINT NO BITCH!! Mike Scott re-signs with the Sixers for 2yrs/9.8mil! pic.twitter.com/DnzUD0dD6A— Made For Philly (@MadeForPhilly) June 30, 2019
MIKE SCOTT BACK pic.twitter.com/kDaDYoPOeL— Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) June 30, 2019
congrats to the entire Mike Scott Hive, let us ceremonially cash out as one https://t.co/93D3LKCx5s— Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) June 30, 2019
Fuck wit me Philly ✊🏿💯🐝🐝🐝— Mike Scott (@mikescott) June 30, 2019