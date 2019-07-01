More Sports:

July 01, 2019

Best Twitter reactions to Sixers' barrage of moves in NBA free agency

Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris signed a five-year $180 million deal to remain with the team, one of several big moves the Sixers made in the early hours of the 2019 NBA free agency period.

The Philadelphia 76ers jumped out of the gate in NBA free agency with several big moves — and key losses — that will again dramatically reshape the team that steps onto the court in October.

More than any other professional sport, the NBA's free agency period is packed with drama and fairly instant gratification from the moment teams are able to put pen to paper. That provides a favorable environment for sudden reactions and snap judgments, particularly for a team as active as the Sixers were on Sunday night.

Here's a quick roundup of some of the best reactions to the various moves Elton Brand and the Sixers front office made (and didn't make) at the start of free agency.

Tobias Harris signs 5-year, $180 million extension to remain in Philadelphia





Sixers complete* sign-and-trade with Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler for Josh Richardson






*The deal is still contingent on Miami finding a third team to balance salaries. An initial agreement with the Dallas Mavericks appears to have fallen apart. 

Also, Josh Richardson is kind of an Eagles fan. 

Sixers sign Al Horford to four-year deal worth up to $109 million





JJ Redick leaves Philadelphia, signs two-year $26.5 million deal with New Orleans Pelicans




Sixers retain Mike Scott on 2-year, $9.8 million deal

Michael Tanenbaum
