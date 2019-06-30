Live NBA free agency rumors and news: What does the future hold for Jimmy Butler and the Sixers?

It's important to remember that NBA free agency doesn't officially begin until 6 p.m. on Sunday night — oh, who the hell are we kidding? That doesn't seem to matter at all.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Sunday morning, several deals — big deals — already appear to be in place, deals that won't be made official until at least July 6. Several of them, according to Marc Stein, are worth north of $100 million, including Klay Thompson re-upping with the Warriors for five years, $190 million, Kristaps Porzingis staying in Dallas for five years, $158 million, and Kyrie Irving (Nets) and Kemba Walker (Celtics) each agreeing to four-year, $141M deals with their new teams.

UPDATE [1:15 p.m.] — It looks like the Al Horford rumors are picking up some more steam: