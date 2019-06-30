More Sports:

June 30, 2019

Live NBA free agency rumors and news: What does the future hold for Jimmy Butler and the Sixers?

Will Jimmy Butler be back with the Sixers?

It's important to remember that NBA free agency doesn't officially begin until 6 p.m. on Sunday night — oh, who the hell are we kidding? That doesn't seem to matter at all.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Sunday morning, several deals — big deals — already appear to be in place, deals that won't be made official until at least July 6. Several of them, according to Marc Stein, are worth north of $100 million, including Klay Thompson re-upping with the Warriors for five years, $190 million, Kristaps Porzingis staying in Dallas for five years, $158 million, and Kyrie Irving (Nets) and Kemba Walker (Celtics) each agreeing to four-year, $141M deals with their new teams.

UPDATE [1:15 p.m.] — It looks like the Al Horford rumors are picking up some more steam:

As The Athletic's Sam Amick points out, there are a lot of moving parts there, depending on how the Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris situations play out. This is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

The Sixers also reportedly have interest in free agent big man Kyle O'Quinn, who spent last season with the Pacers and averaged just 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game (45 games). In his seven-year career, O'Quinn averages 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 14.4 minutes.

This free agency period will be a big one for the Sixers. Not only are they expected to be busy, as the try to keep (or replace) Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and the rest of their free agents. On top of that, it will also be general manager Elton Brand's first free agency period at the helm for Philly, and it will be interesting to see how the former power forward operates — and, more importantly, what he's able to accomplish. 

What he said... 

