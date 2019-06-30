Tobias Harris explains why he re-signed with the Sixers in ESPN article

In case you haven't heard, Tobias Harris is back with the Sixers after agreeing to a five-year, $180 million contract on Sunday night. It was the first move in what is likely to be a busy couple of days for general manager Elton Brand and the Sixers, who lost JJ Redick to the Pelicans on the opening night of free agency, but were able to re-sign Mike Scott.

After meeting with the team at their Camden facilities on Sunday evening, Harris tweeted to confirm that he is indeed returning to the Sixers.

Harris, who averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35 minutes per game after being acquired from the Clippers at the NBA trade deadline, also penned a personal essay for ESPN.com to explain his decision to re-sign with the Sixers.

There's nothing about my NBA journey that I would change -- the teams, the cities, the teammates, the fans have all helped me grow into the player and person that I've become. Every time I moved, I saw the bright side. Always, I saw opportunity. Still, I want to be somewhere that I can call home. Finally, I can do that now: I'm a Philadelphia 76er. As soon as I arrived from the LA Clippers in February, I could see the possibilities with this group of players, organization and city. We've got unfinished business, and I'm ready to commit to a long-term vision of bringing a title to Philadelphia. From the moment I arrived in Philadelphia, the city has embraced me. This is an incredible sports town and it's hungry for an NBA title. So are the Sixers -- and so am I. We had a talented group and made a great run all the way to Game 7 against the eventual NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors. We will always remember Kawhi Leonard's shot bouncing on the rim, and finally, falling through the net. It was a heartbreaking loss, the kind that motivates you to want to get back into the playoffs -- and go even further. [espn.com]

Harris also gave a shoutout to his brother, Terry, who will be playing for the Sixers during Las Vegas Summer League, and credited his father (and agent) in helping him along his path toward this huge payday.

​You can't allow money to affect your happiness, because that is never going to bring you joy. I have such an incredible support system, including my father, who also happens to be my agent. When I was in Orlando, he talked me out of taking a four-year, $32 million contract extension, because No. 1, he believed he could help me get more -- and most of all, he believed I was worth much more. We waited a season, and sure enough, we signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Magic. We discussed some numbers to stay with the Clippers, but we ultimately decided to wait until free agency -- and I think it worked out very well for us. [espn.com]

Of course, while Harris won't say it publicly, but the $180 million dollars also probably played a big role in his decision to return.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports