Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

The Philadelphia Eagles are 11 practices into their summer training, and on Saturday night they took a trip down I-95 to play their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.

The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still plenty of things to watch, such as:

Assuming Jalen Hurts does not play, who will play first at quarterback? Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee? Can a wide receiver on the roster bubble separate from the rest of the pack? Five of the Eagles' eight drafted rookies will play their first NFL game, and Uar Bernard will play his first football game, ever. Can one of the depth edge defenders — Arnold Ebiketie or A.J. Epenesa — pull away from the other? The camp battle for the starting sub-package safety spot remains up for grabs between Marcus Epps and Michael Carter.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

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