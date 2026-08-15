Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

August 15, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles are 11 practices into their summer training, and on Saturday night they took a trip down I-95 to play their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.
The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still plenty of things to watch, such as:
Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.
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