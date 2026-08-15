More Sports:

August 15, 2026

Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Ravens, preseason game No. 1

The Eagles will start their preseason with the Ravens in Baltimore. Chime in as you watch with our open thread.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
081526JalenHurtsDeVontaSmith Tommy Gilligan/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Important Eagles starters like Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith won't play Saturday night against the Ravens, but there's still plenty to watch.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 11 practices into their summer training, and on Saturday night they took a trip down I-95 to play their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.

The Eagles' most important starters are highly unlikely to play, but there are still plenty of things to watch, such as:

  1. Assuming Jalen Hurts does not play, who will play first at quarterback? Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee?
  2. Can a wide receiver on the roster bubble separate from the rest of the pack?
  3. Five of the Eagles' eight drafted rookies will play their first NFL game, and Uar Bernard will play his first football game, ever.
  4. Can one of the depth edge defenders — Arnold Ebiketie or A.J. Epenesa — pull away from the other?
  5. The camp battle for the starting sub-package safety spot remains up for grabs between Marcus Epps and Michael Carter.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Preseason

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Delco kid catches piranha in Ridley Park Lake

Delco piranha

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Avoiding these 3 risk factors during middle age may help people live longer without dementia

Dementia Free smoking

TV

Film crews are shadowing SEPTA police officers for A&E docuseries that will air next year

SEPTA documentary

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved