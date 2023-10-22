Live updates / open thread, Week 7: Eagles vs. Dolphins

The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles will try to rebound from their first loss of the season last Sunday against the New York Jets, and they'll have a very difficult opponent in the 5-1 Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles will be getting CB Darius Slay and DT Jalen Carter back from injuries, but they'll still be without a handful of starters in S Reed Blankenship, RB Cam Jurgens, CB Avonte Maddox, S Justin Evans, and WR Quez Watkins. The Dolphins will be missing a number of very good players of their own, including CB Jalen Ramsey and LT Terron Armstead. You can find the full Eagles-Dolphins injury report here.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Dolphins have arguably the most explosive offense in the NFL, with extremely fast skill position players like WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as RB Raheem Mostert. They do not have a good offensive line, but that deficiency is offset by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to get the ball out faster than any other quarterback in the league. The Eagles will have to try to find a way to pressure Tagovailoa, which opposing defenses have mostly been unable to do so far this season. On the other side of the ball, it is imperative that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense put a lot points on the board, because (spoiler) the Dolphins are going to get theirs.



The Eagles are surprising 3-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks for today, and for the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 7 picks for the entire NFL slate here.

Oh, and on the fashion side of the game, the Birds will be wearing their Kelly green jerseys for the first time since 2010.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

