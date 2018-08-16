More Sports:

August 16, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Patriots (preseason game)

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
0815_Nick_Foles_USAT Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Nick Foles is expected to make his preseason debut against the Patriots Thursday.

Philadelphia Eagles football heads on the road for the first time in 2018, as the Birds will take on the 2017 runner-up New England Patriots in their second preseason game at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

There aren't much in the way of starting positions that are up for grabs, but there are some interesting depth battles to watch, such as at running back, linebacker, cornerback, and punter (against himself). Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight.

Like in the first preseason game, Carson Wentz will not play. Unlike the first preseason game, it is expected that Nick Foles will. To be determined if Tom Brady, who will also play, will finally congratulate Foles on his Super Bowl win. 

The Eagles' starters got a small amount of playing time in the first preseason game. They should get somewhat more tonight.

Feel free to comment on all the scintillating preseason action below.

MORE: Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the conclusion of 2018 training camp | What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend | Nick Foles on Tom Brady 'snub': 'We both have a lot going on in our lives, in time." | Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles Super Bowl Lii Patriots

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.