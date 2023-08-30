A look at the Eagles' practice squad signings

The Philadelphia Eagles announced 13 practice squad signings on Wednesday. We'll update when they round out the final three spots. Let's go position-by-position.

Quarterback

None. They'll carry three on the 53-man roster. There's really no need for a fourth.

Running back

None. Trey Sermon was waived/injured, so he'll revert back to the Eagles' injured reserve.

Wide receiver

The Eagles are only carrying four receivers on their initial 53, so it's no surprise that they're going heavy at receiver on their practice squad.

• Britain Covey: Covey could be a Week 1 callup as the team's punt returner.



• Devon Allen: Allen will continue to develop behind the scenes, and could maybe contribute at some point on special teams.



• Joseph Ngata: Ngata caught a lot of balls during practices, but he made it through waivers after not doing enough in the preseason games.



• Greg Ward: Career practice squad guy who can play in the regular offense or return punts in a pinch.



Tight end

• Brady Russell: Russell did some nice things as a blocker in practices, and made some plays as a receiver in the preseason games.



Offensive line

• Julian Good-Jones: JGJ had a good camp and started getting reps at center after Brett Toth proved ineffective snapping in shotgun.



• Brett Toth: He's not a center, but does have regular season experience at tackle.



Edge defender

• Tarron Jackson: Jackson was a sixth-round pick in 2021. He had some disruptive moments in the preseason games, but wasn't able to finish.

Defensive tackle

None. I imagine they'll add an NT at some point.

Linebacker

• Kyron Johnson: Johnson was a sixth-round pick in 2022. He has some special teams value, but is unlikely to contribute much in the regular defense.



• Ben VanSumeren: VanSumeren is a raw, athletic specimen tailor made for the practice squad. He'll develop behind the scenes and has a chance to contribute down the line.



Cornerback

• Mekhi Garner: Garner might've made the roster if the Eagles weren't so deep at corner. The Eagles likely weren't certain he'd make it through waivers, but he's back.

Safety

• Tristin McCollum: McCollum was the third-team safety throughout camp. No splash plays, but also wasn't victimized often.



Punter

• Arryn Siposs: For those of you asking, "We're going to be stuck with Siposs as the Eagles' punter again, aren't we?" Well... maybe. The Eagles are no doubt working on landing someone better, but, you know, prepare yourselves.



