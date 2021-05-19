Lost Bread Co. now makes pizza, available at the Rittenhouse café

Lost Bread Co.'s cafe in Rittenhouse opened earlier this year with limited hours for breakfast and lunch. Now, the eatery is starting dinner service and has expanded its days of operation.

In addition to bagels, breads and pretzel shortbread cookies, there's pizza on the new menu.

The new hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco In addition to standards like classic and pepperoni, there are pies made with seasonal ingredients.

The types of pizza on the menu will change with the availability of seasonal produce. Each pie is meant for one person and costs between $10 and $15.

"The crust is one of the best parts of our pizza," said Alex Bois, the baker behind Lost Bread Co. "We don't want the crust to be thrown away like many pies. We want patrons to savor each bite of the crust as much as their very first bite of the pie."

Lost Bread Rittenhouse has also added local brews from Deer Creek, Love City Two Locals Brewing and Mainstay Independent Brewing. There are bake-your-own cookie kits for sale, too.

The food and drink can be enjoyed outside at the sidewalk and street café, or can be taken to go. Pizza can be ordered online for delivery or pickup, as well.

Lost Bread Co. Rittenhouse is located at 2218 Walnut St.