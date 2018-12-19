More News:

December 19, 2018

Macaulay Culkin is home alone again in Google's new holiday ad

This is every 'Home Alone' fan's dream

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Google
Home Alone Photo courtesy/Google

Macauley Kaulkin makes an appearance as Kevin McCallister in an advertisement for Google Assistant.

Macaulay Culkin has reprised his role as Kevin McCallister in Google's new holiday advertisement. 

Culkin is back in the McCallister family home — just like in "Home Alone" — but when he has the house to himself this year, the Google Assistant is there to help him. 

RELATED: South Jersey man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' lights — complete with RV, Cousin Eddie, and Clark Griswold hanging from roof

In the ad, Culkin recreates famous scenes from "Home Alone," including the iconic "Keep the change, you filthy animal" scene (amongst others). He does all of the things Kevin does when he realizes that he's home alone for Christmas. 

First, he tries to put on after shave. But this year it doesn't burn his face; he's just run out. He jumps on the bed, orders a pizza, decorates the tree, and plays some of his old tricks, too. 

The ad really brings back all of the '90s memories we have associated with this movie and growing up. It's almost too good to be true. That's marketing at its best, Google. Well done. 

Here's the video. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Google Philadelphia Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Parenting

Here's to a Merry (blended) Christmas
Baby Christmas blurred

Concerts

Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world
Carroll - Camden Rising at BB&T Pavilion

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

Keep the Christmas spirit at Tinsel's first New Year's Eve party
tinsel stairs

Media

TV anchor, Moorestown native battling cancer fired by Sinclair Broadcasting
Alex George Broadcaster

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved