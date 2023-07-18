Madden 24 ratings don't show much love for Eagles receivers, safeties

Is A.J. Brown a top-five wide receiver in the NFL? EA Sports doesn't seem to think so.

In revealing their ratings for wide receivers and safeties, Brown — who was fourth in the NFL with 1,496 receiving yards and third with 11 touchdown catches last season — was ranked the ninth-best receiver for the launch of the upcoming Madden NFL 24, receiving a 91 overall rating.

Brown was given a 91 in speed and a 93 in catching. His catch rating is lower than teammate DeVonta Smith's (94), though Smith is coming in at a lower 87 overall but still with the same 91 in speed.

The Eagles have arguably one of the best 1-2 wideout punches in football in Brown and Smith, but their 91 and 87 overall ratings respectively seem to undervalue them just a little bit. Here's a look at the full top 10:

Interestingly, there is a little love for the third receiver on the Eagles' depth chart, Quez Watkins, who is credited with 97 speed, tied for the fourth-highest in the game. He's a 75 overall while fourth receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is a 72.

EA also revealed their safety ratings this week, which is probably the Eagles' weakest position. Terrell Edmunds is a 78 overall, Justin Evans and Reed Blankenship are 73 overalls, and K'Von Wallace and rookie Sidney Brown are 72s respectively.

The new game will drop on all platforms on August 18th.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports