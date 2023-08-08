More Culture:

August 08, 2023

Made in America Festival canceled for 2023, but may return next year

The annual Labor Weekend concert was called off due to 'severe circumstances outside of production control,' organizers said. Tickets will be refunded

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
Made In America Canceled Margo Reed/For PhillyVoice

The 2023 Made in America Festival, scheduled for Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, has been canceled. Tickets will be refunded, and organizers expect the music festival to return in 2024. The image above is from the 2018 festival.

Made in America, the annual Labor Day weekend music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, has been canceled due to "severe circumstances outside of production control," organizers said Tuesday. 

The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 2-3, with SZA and Lizzo serving as headliners. The lineup also included Latto, Miguel, Ice Spice, Tems, Coi Leray, Coco Jones and Lil Yachty. 

MORE: Netflix docuseries on female rappers features Tierra Whack, Bahamadia

People who purchased tickets will be refunded at their original points of purchase, according to organizers. The two-day festival is expected to return to Philadelphia in 2024. 

"This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," organizers wrote on the festival's website. "Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience." 

The Made in America Festival has taken place every year in Philadelphia since it debuted in 2012, with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, curate the late-summer festival. 

Last year's festival was headlined by Tyler the Creator and Bad Bunny with performances by Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan. The festival has generated more than $180 million in economic impact for Philadelphia since 2012, organizers said

"I'm disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made in America Festival will no longer be taking place," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "We are grateful for all of the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event's incredible success over the years, especially our partners at Roc Nation, and we look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year." 

Lizzo is at the center of a lawsuit filed earlier this month by three of her former dancers who allege that she and her team created a hostile work environment that featured sexual harassment while the dancers performed on her Special Tour earlier this year. The Made in America Festival was Lizzo's last remaining tour date

The Grammy Award-winning singer has denied the allegations, tweeting "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days." 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia Lizzo Festivals Benjamin Franklin Parkway Jay-Z SZA Made in America

Videos

Featured

DSC_4696b_1200x628.jpg

6 unusual sites for you to explore near the Jersey Shore.
Ava_Showboat_2000x1500_with100logo (2).jpg

Ava Gardner Festival will feature film screenings, a reception, new exhibits and heritage tours

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philly region dodges tornado threat, but 35,000 people still without power
Philadelphia Storms Tornado

Sponsored

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Eagles

More thoughts on the Eagles' six recent roster moves
080823ZachCunningham

Food & Drink

Pod is back serving sushi again, two years after Kpod rebranding
pod philadelphia

Music

Listen to rap cyphers, DJs and watch break dancers while artists do graffiti during Hip Hop in the Park
Hip Hop in the park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved