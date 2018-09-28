More Events:

September 28, 2018

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will return for a second year

Vendors selling locally-made goods will be set up outside City Hall

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia City Hall.

Enjoy the cool fall weather by shopping the outdoor Made in Philadelphia Fall Market, back for a second year, this October.

Vendors will sell locally-made goods at Dilworth Park outside City Hall from Friday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 21.

The set-up is similar to the popular Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, which will return in late November.

Fall market visitors will find art, photos, accessories, jewelry, skin care, glassware, woodworks and more in the vendor booths.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

That weekend will also be Oktoberfest at Dilworth Park. There will be cornstalks, hay, pumpkins, apple cider, beer, Maker's Mark cocktails and a DJ. On Saturday, there will be pumpkin painting for kids and a stein-holding competition for adults, too.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market

Friday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 21
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

