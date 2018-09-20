Greensgrow Farms' fall festival is free to attend

This year's Subaru Fall Festival at Greensgrow Farms in Kensington will take place Saturday, Oct. 6.

All ages are invited to the urban farm to enjoy live music, local food and drink, and crafts from local vendors. Admission is free.

There will be cider pressing, an apple pie competition, chili competition, food trucks, adoptable animals, a coat drive, four musical performances, a beer tent and more than 10 vendors to shop.

Children's activities will include sack races, bobbing for apples and pumpkin painting.

At the festival, there will also be a unique opportunity to see a "bee beard." That's right, someone is willing to let a whole lot of bees casually hang out on their body.

The family-friendly festival will be an all-day event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Greensgrow Farms

2501 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia, PA 19125



