December 15, 2018

Man found dead in burning car at Buffalo Wild Wings near Atlantic City

An automobile crash has reportedly been ruled out as the cause

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Buffalo Wild Wings Hamilton Mall Screenshot/Google Street View

The Buffalo Wild Wings outside the Hamilton Mall.

A man was found dead late Friday night inside a car that burst into flames outside a Buffalo Wild Wings near the Hamilton Mall.

Multiple social media posts captured the fire:

The restaurant, located about 20 minutes from Atlantic City, is outside the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

According to officers at the scene, the man’s body was found inside the car after the fire was extinguished.

NBC10 reports that an automobile crash has been ruled out as a potential cause of the fire.

Authorities have not been able to identify the man, per NJ.com.

