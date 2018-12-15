Man found dead in burning car at Buffalo Wild Wings near Atlantic City

A man was found dead late Friday night inside a car that burst into flames outside a Buffalo Wild Wings near the Hamilton Mall.

Multiple social media posts captured the fire:

The restaurant, located about 20 minutes from Atlantic City, is outside the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

According to officers at the scene, the man’s body was found inside the car after the fire was extinguished.

NBC10 reports that an automobile crash has been ruled out as a potential cause of the fire.

Authorities have not been able to identify the man, per NJ.com.

