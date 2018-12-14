More News:

December 14, 2018

Police respond to ‘civil matter’ at Jersey Shore star JWoww’s residence

Jenni "JWoww" Farley reportedly filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Three months after Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce from her husband Roger Mathews, Toms River police responded to what they called a “civil matter” at the couple’s home at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Mathews was served with a temporary restraining order, a police spokeswoman told NJ.com, and was transported elsewhere.

The two then took to social media — how very 2018 — to discuss their separate sides of what happened early Friday morning.

In a text-based Instagram post, Farley said she contacted police because “she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children,” and said any statements to the contrary were entirely false:

In a response video posted to his Instagram, Mathews said the idea that he put Farley or his children in harm’s way is “mind-blowing” and asserting he was “not the violent one.”

Farley and Mathews were married in October 2015 and have two children.

