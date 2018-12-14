Chris Christie, reported lead for White House chief of staff, says he took himself out of the running

Bloomberg had pointed out that Christie's experience as a U.S. attorney would come in handy as Trump faces multiple public investigations, though Christie's previous role in prosecuting Charles Kushner, father to Jared Kushner, could have complicated their political relationship. (Kushner is also said to be getting consideration.)

Christie has also spoken critically of the president during his tenure so far, commenting on the president's ongoing staff turnovers and legal issues as problems that may be too great to overcome. Christie also publicly stated that Trump's comments following the violence in Charlottesville last year were a mistake.

Christie's decision Friday comes after he was removed as lead on the Trump transition team after Trump's 2016 election. The news also comes after Christie, who was on the short list for attorney general, was passed over for that job.

Trump is reportedly also meeting with former deputy campaign manager David Bossie for the role, as well as Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and Blackstone Group executive Wayne Berman. Several other potential candidates, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Head Mick Mulvaney, have both stated they would prefer to stay in their current jobs rather than take on the chief of staff role.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.