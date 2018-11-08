More News:

November 08, 2018

Chris Christie on Trump's short list for attorney general

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Chris Christie
Christie Trump Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK

Then-Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey governor Chris Christie as Super Tuesday presidential primary election results come in at the White and Gold room at Mar-a-Lago on March 1, 2016.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is reportedly being eyed by President Donald Trump to replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general, according to CBS News.

After Trump forced Sessions to resign on Wednesday, Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, was appointed acting attorney general. Trump had reportedly been unhappy with Sessions since his March 2017 recusal from the Justice Department's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. His firing came a day after the midterm elections.

Christie joins Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and William Barr, a U.S. attorney general under President George W. Bush, as possible replacements, CBS News reported. The list is likely to grow in coming days.

From 2002 to 2008, Christie served as a U.S. attorney in New Jersey. In the 2016 presidential election, Christie was one of the first to endorse Trump after he ended his own campaign for president, but was then overlooked for the job of vice president in what some saw as a major slight. Reports even claimed Trump offered the role to Christie before Mike Pence, but was talked out of it by top aides.

The two are longtime friends, however their relationship hit a bump back in 2016 when Christie was named chairman of Trump's presidential transition team and then ousted abruptly toward the end of the transition period.

Christie was apparently at the White House on Thursday afternoon for a previously-scheduled meeting on criminal justice reform. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Chris Christie New Jersey Washington D.C. White House Jeff Sessions Donald Trump Attorney General

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel
110718_Craig-Kimbrel_usat

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
110618EzekielElliott

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Holiday

Eagles fans invited to take holiday card photo on Lincoln Financial Field
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.