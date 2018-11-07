More News:

November 07, 2018

Authorities ask for help locating New Jersey boy missing since Halloween

He was spotted in a Camden train station over the weekend

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Children
Walter Rand Transportation Center Screenshot/Google Street View

A view of Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Authorities are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his parents’ northern New Jersey home the night before Halloween. The boy was spotted in a Camden train station over the weekend.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement Wednesday asking for public assistance in locating the boy, Thomas Kolding:

According to the prosecutor’s office, Kolding traveled from Denville, New Jersey, to Newark’s Broad Street Station, then to New York’s Penn Station, and was then spotted on Nov. 3 at Camden’s Walter Rand Transportation Center.

MORE NEWS: 244-year-old Philadelphia newspaper discovered at N.J. Goodwill store | Facebook’s new Messenger redesign began in a South Jersey basement

The Morristown Daily Record reports Kolding left home the night of Oct. 30 with $1,000 in cash and some belongings in a backpack.

This Facebook post from Kolding’s mother, Aleksandra, asking for help locating her son has been shared more than 145,000 times since Nov. 2:

And a Nov. 2 post from New Jersey State Police says investigators believe Kolding may have a strong interest in traveling to California. 

The prosecutor’s office asks anyone with information regarding the search to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900, or email detective/supervisor Leah Atterbury at latterbury@co.morris.nj.us.

