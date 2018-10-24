More News:

October 24, 2018

Facebook’s new Messenger redesign began in a South Jersey basement

A student at Rowan University helped nudge the company's app in a new direction

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Facebook Colleges
Facebook M4 FB Newsroom/Facebook

Facebook's new Messenger 4.

Facebook is rolling out the newest version of its Messenger app – which has 1.3 billion users – over the next few weeks. Chances are good someone reading this story is one of those users.

An app with that kind of reach would, you’d imagine, only be re-designed by enormous teams at Facebook’s pristine Menlo Park, California, headquarters.

But this time, the re-design was inspired by a Rowan University student in his parents’ South Jersey basement.

Christian Dalonzo had interned with Facebook during a pair of summers, and the tech giant decided to hire him after the summer of 2015 despite his return to New Jersey to finish his education at Rowan, according to Wired. He moved into his parents’ basement and would videoconference into meetings from the wrong side of the country.

Dalonzo started drafting ideas for the new Messenger design, called Messenger 4 by Facebook, in November of 2016. At the time he was working on a substantially smaller problem, according to Wired, when the ideas rushed in. Dalonzo pitched concepts to the company, and they encouraged him to keep at it.

"I started playing with how to make things feel a little bit more bubbly, a little bit more playful, a little bit more friendly,” Dalonzo told Wired.

The following spring, the head of the redesign team decided to merge Dalonzo’s work with what they were doing in California. Dalonzo then moved to California after graduating in May of 2017 and continued the redesign alongside his coworkers.

And now, thanks to some basement tinkering by a 23-year-old, Facebook’s newest product is ready for 1.3 billion pairs of hands.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Facebook Colleges South Jersey Apps New Jersey Rowan University Philadelphia Messenger

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Food & Drink

Where to eat, drink and watch the Eagles play Sunday morning in London
stats on 17 rittenhouse sports bar

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles can still be fixed, but it might take some trades to do it
102318_Doug-Pederson_usat

Health Stories

Local outrage, fear over Trump Administration's transgender proposal
Carroll - Rally for Trans Existence and Resistance

Arts & Culture

Penn Museum celebrating Day of the Dead
Sugar Skull

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.